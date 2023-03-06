CM Yogi further added saying, "Only a few days ago, our Government has entered into an agreement with Tata Technology to connect the youth of Uttar Pradesh with skill development. Through this, 35,000 youths will be given on-job and apprenticeship training. We have told every industry coming to the state to associate one or the other institution with them and contribute to the skill development of the youth of the place where the industry is set up. Now our youths will not have to migrate as they will get employment in their villages and districts. With this, according to the vision of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh will be able to discharge the role of growth engine of the country's economy."