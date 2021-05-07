UP panchayat poll: Wrong candidates declared winners, additional returning officer booked

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes in Uttar Pradesh Panchayat election

2 min read . 12:39 PM IST

PTI

On Wednesday night, there were incidents of arson in Nai Bazar police outpost by the supporters of the candidates who alleged that they were not declared the winner due to fraud committed by the official