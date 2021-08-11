Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to consider a partial relaxation in the two-day weekly closure of shops and business establishments as the pandemic situation has increased in the state, according to news agency PTI. He also asked the home department to present detailed guidelines in this regard.

Currently, markets, shops and business establishments are allowed to open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while Saturday and Sunday are the weekly closure days. However, the chief minister now wants partial partial relaxation in two-day weekly closure of shops and markets.

However, the chief minister has also directed officials to ensure Covid protocols are followed everywhere and there should not be any unnecessary congregation of people anywhere.

There has been a marked improvement in the pandemic situation as 12 districts have no active Covid cases as of now. Among the districts with no active cases are Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli and Sonbhadra. Now, recovery rate stands at 98.6%.

On Tuesday, 59 of 75 districts did not report even a single fresh infection case whereas in the remaining 16 districts, the number of new cases was less than 10.

The state government has also allowed physical education in secondary, higher, technical and vocational educational institutions after Independence Day.

The chief minister has asked the officials to organise vaccination camps on the premises of universities, schools and colleges for students above 18 years of age.

At a high-level meeting with senior officials, Adityanath said physical education should be started with a 50% capacity in the secondary, higher, technical and vocational educational institutions after 15 August.

The chief minister also said that in the schools of the Basic Education Council, the process of new admissions should be started from classes 6 to 8. Assessing the situation, teaching-learning can be started in these schools from September 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.