Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of food security scheme

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of food security scheme

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 06:49 PM IST PTI

Additional Food Commissioner Anil Kumar Dubey said under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, ration distribution will start from August 5

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana on August 5, an Uttar Pradesh official said here on Thursday.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana on August 5, an Uttar Pradesh official said here on Thursday.

Additional Food Commissioner Anil Kumar Dubey said under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, ration distribution will start from August 5 and an "Anna Mahotsav" will be organised.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Additional Food Commissioner Anil Kumar Dubey said under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, ration distribution will start from August 5 and an "Anna Mahotsav" will be organised.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"The PM will interact with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi, Agra and Bahraich through videoconferencing," he said.

"The PM will interact with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi, Agra and Bahraich through videoconferencing," he said.

The officer said it will be the responsibility of district supplies and marketing officers to ensure the availability of foodgrains at every fair price shop.

The officer said it will be the responsibility of district supplies and marketing officers to ensure the availability of foodgrains at every fair price shop.

On "Anna Mahotsav", the presence of at least 100 beneficiaries will be ensured at each fair price shop.

On "Anna Mahotsav", the presence of at least 100 beneficiaries will be ensured at each fair price shop.

He said the arrangement of a television will be ensured at every fair price shop so that people present there could watch the interaction. PTI ABN RDK RDK

He said the arrangement of a television will be ensured at every fair price shop so that people present there could watch the interaction. PTI ABN RDK RDK

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!