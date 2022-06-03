In a tweet on Friday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Under the guidance of respected PM Narendra Modi ji, 'New India of New Uttar Pradesh' has become the best destination in the country for investment. The enthusiasm of investors towards Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is a direct proof of this. This ceremony is going to give flight to the aspirations of 'New Uttar Pradesh'."