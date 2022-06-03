This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than ₹80,000 crores in Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several projects worth ₹80,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh today.
In a tweet on Friday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Under the guidance of respected PM Narendra Modi ji, 'New India of New Uttar Pradesh' has become the best destination in the country for investment. The enthusiasm of investors towards Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is a direct proof of this. This ceremony is going to give flight to the aspirations of 'New Uttar Pradesh'."
According to the itineary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan at around 11 am where he will also attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit, the Prime Minister's office informed.
During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than ₹80,000 crores. The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence and Aerospace, Handloom & Textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Paraunkh village at around 1:45 PM, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, they will visit Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 PM.
The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President that was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra). Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 PM.
The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on February 21st -22nd, 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on July 29, 2018 and second Ground Breaking Ceremony on July 28, 2019.
During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 81 projects worth more than ₹61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than ₹67,000 crore was laid.
