Uttar Pradesh Police constable exams: Big win for student power…: Rahul Gandhi
Uttar Pradesh Police constable exams: The Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the exam following which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed the cancellation of the recruitment exam by the state government as a victory of youth unity and student power.
Uttar Pradesh Police constable exams: Amid the police constable recruitment exam leak allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the exam following which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed the cancellation of the recruitment exam by the state government as a "victory" of youth unity and student power and said that those who "unite" will win while those who "divide will be crushed."