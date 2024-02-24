Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam has been cancelled following reported paper leak incidents. According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, re-examination will be conducted within the next 6 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination had been held on 17 and 18 February.

"Orders have been given to cancel the examination-2023 conducted for selection to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and to conduct re-examination within the next 06 months.", CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements.", CM Yogi Adityanath's tweet read.

UP Government issued official notice

An agitation of civil service aspirants against the alleged leaking of question papers of the police recruitment examination entered its fifth day on Friday. The aspirants held a protest at the front gate of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

"In view of the highest standards of purity and transparency, the decision has been taken to cancel this examination", an official notification by the Uttar Pradesh government read.

The notification flagged “negligence" by the recruitment board, also informed that an FIR has been filed. “The government has ordered the investigation of the case by STF. It has been decided that the strictest possible action will be taken against the persons or institutions found guilty.", the notification added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh over the recent recruitment examination paper leak incidents and demanded a CBI inquiry into them and strict action against the culprits.

Referring to the recent Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam, she said more than 50 lakh youths filled up forms for the test and this was the biggest examination in the history of the state.

"The form was for ₹400 and 48 lakh admit cards were issued. The paper was leaked before the exam. What must the children and their families be going through," the Congress general secretary said.

The same thing happened in the RO (review offer) examination and the paper got leaked, she said.

