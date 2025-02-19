Mahakumbh 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly taken decisive action against misinformation surrounding the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, with police initiating legal proceedings against 101 different social media accounts across ten cases.

This crackdown comes in response to a series of misleading posts that have circulated online, potentially undermining the integrity of this significant religious event.

In recent weeks, the Uttar Pradesh Police have been vigilant in monitoring social media platforms, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aimed at curbing fake news. The police have reported identifying numerous instances of false information, including videos and images that misrepresent events related to the Maha Kumbh.

Among the most concerning was a video falsely claiming a massive fire at the Maha Kumbh bus stand, which was actually footage from a 2020 incident in Egypt.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has highlighted the importance of maintaining public trust and safety during the Kumbh Mela. He stated that a dedicated cyber patrolling team is continuously monitoring online activity to swiftly identify and counter misleading content. In total, 101 accounts have been flagged for spreading false information, with legal action initiated against those responsible for inciting panic or communal tensions.

The police have also addressed specific incidents of misinformation. For example, one account shared an old video from Patna, misrepresenting it as an incident at the Kumbh where nationalists allegedly threw slippers at army personnel. This video was debunked as footage from a promotional event for a film.

Uttar Pradesh authroties have urged the public to verify information on Mahakumbh before sharing it online and to rely on official sources for accurate updates regarding the Maha Kumbh.