The Uttar Pradesh police have joined the iPhone 13 meme-fest with a new Twitter post describing its unique selling proposition.

After Apple revealed its new iPhone series – iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max – a meme trend has taken the internet by a storm.

People are of the opinion that iPhone 13 is no different from its earlier instalment, except for the camera positioning. While the claim has little truth, it has still become a staple funny post.

Now, UP police have also jumped on the bandwagon and posted a pun on the name of the brand.

“The Apple Of Everyone's Eye - UP 112 is your very own superpower. UP Police's swift, reliable and all-weather emergency helpline," it said on its official Twitter account.

The Apple Of Everyone's Eye - UP 112 is your very own superpower.

UP Police's swift, reliable & all-weather emergency helpline! pic.twitter.com/IecqVvT4j6 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) September 16, 2021

The meme features three images of police vehicles placed on what looks like the camera positions of the iPhone.

Several other brands have also shared Apple iPhone memes since the iPhone 13 was launched.

Food delivery app Zomato – which is known for using all sorts of funny marketing strategies online – recently shared a post with the representation of burgers and ketchup.

The first plate has the burgers aligned in a vertical line but in the second plate, the burgers are placed diagonally.

An old spiderman meme has also resurfaced in the backdrop of iPhone 13 launch. This is like meme-ception, some say.

The picture shows three spidermen pointing at one another, signifying that iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are similar in all aspects.

The pre-orders for the new iPhones will go live at 5:30 pm IST on Friday, 17 September and the devices will be available from Friday, 24 September.

The iPhone 13 Pro variants received a major display upgrade. The new Pro variants finally get a Pro Motion Display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro gets a triple lens setup. Compared to the iPhone 13, the device gets an extra telephoto lens. Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro come are powered by A15 Bionic chipset.

In terms of design, both Pro and non-Pro versions of the iPhone 13 retain a lot of elements from the iPhone 12.

