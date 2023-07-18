Uttar Pradesh: Projects worth ₹5 lakh crore to be completed by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled plans for completing projects worth ₹5 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh by 2024, emphasising the significant investments already made in the state under PM Modi's leadership.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled plans for the completion of projects worth ₹5 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh by 2024. The announcement was made during an event in Lucknow where Gadkari presented development projects valued at over ₹3300 crore. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
