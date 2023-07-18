Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Uttar Pradesh: Projects worth 5 lakh crore to be completed by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

Uttar Pradesh: Projects worth 5 lakh crore to be completed by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:46 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled plans for completing projects worth 5 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh by 2024, emphasising the significant investments already made in the state under PM Modi's leadership.

•Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled plans for the completion of projects worth 5 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh by 2024. The announcement was made during an event in Lucknow where Gadkari presented development projects valued at over 3300 crore. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the event, Gadkari also shared several initiatives specifically aimed at benefiting the residents of Lucknow, including the construction of a new flyover at the Engineering College Chauraha.

Emphasizing the significant investments already made in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gadkari highlighted the commitment from those invited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to invest in the state's development.

Gadkari expressed his optimism about the progress of Uttar Pradesh, stating that the state, which was once ailing, is now flourishing under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“PM Modi has set a goal that India must develop into a self-reliant, happy, prosperous, and powerful nation with a five-trillion-dollar economy. Our infrastructure needs to meet international standards for this. Infrastructure development received top priority from PM Modi. I had the privilege of performing work worth 50 lakh crore in the department that I had the opportunity to see over the course of nine years," ANI quoted him as saying.

Gadkari revealed that he was initially met with skepticism when he claimed it was possible to significantly reduce travel times between various cities. For instance, the journey from Delhi to Dehradun, which used to take nine hours, can now be completed in just two hours.

Similarly, the travel time from Delhi to Haridwar has been reduced to 1.5 hours, Delhi to Mumbai to 12 hours, Delhi to Jaipur to 2 hours, and Delhi to Chandigarh to 2.25 hours.

Also, a tunnel has been constructed that will cut the travel time from Chandigarh to Manali from nine hours to just three hours.

Gadkari stressed on the positive impact of these improvements on the country's infrastructure. He expressed his commitment to completing projects worth approximately 5 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh by the end of 2024, while also initiating new projects.

He commended the significant improvement in the roads of Uttar Pradesh, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi since 2014 and Chief Minister Yogi since 2017.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 06:46 AM IST
