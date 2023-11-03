comScore
Uttar Pradesh: Protests erupt at BHU campus after girl molested by three boys near hostel; university takes action
Uttar Pradesh: Protests erupt at BHU campus after girl molested by three boys near hostel; university takes action

 Livemint

A girl student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly molested and stripped by three motorcycle-borne men. The incident has sparked protests from hundreds of students demanding justice and increased safety measures on campus.

BHU students protest inside campus after three motorcycle-borne men molested a girl near hostelPremium
BHU students protest inside campus after three motorcycle-borne men molested a girl near hostel

An appalling incident happened at the campus of Uttar Pradesh's Banaras Hindu University (BHU) this week, resulting in a huge outcry.

On Wednesday night, three boys riding a bike misbehaved with a girl student near BHU's hostel.

The young girl was allegedly molested and stripped by three motorcycle-borne men. The men also made a video of the act.

Following this shocking incident, hundreds of students protested in front of Rajputana Hostel on Thursday. The students said that outside elements were involved in this incident.

They held placards with messages like "We want justice", "Are we safe?" and "Why is the director silent?". They also raised slogans against the institute's director and demanded that he come and speak with them.

The protesting students have demanded that outsiders be banned from entering the campus.

According to the university's students, incidents of molestation have become common and women students are not safe on the campus.

BHU's shocking incident

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she went out of her hostel with a friend on Wednesday night. They were near the Karman Baba temple when three men came there on a motorcycle, forcibly took her to a corner, and gagged her after separating her from her friend.

The accused then stripped the woman, made a video of her, and clicked photos. They let her go after 15 minutes and took her phone number, the complaint stated.

Police files FIR

The Varanasi police has filed an FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the IT Act at Lanka police station.

Efforts are being made to identify the accused.

BHU takes action

IIT-BHU Registrar Rajan Srivastava issued directions that all barricades around the campus premises should be put in place from 10 pm to 5 am to ensure a safe environment for all employees and students of the institute.

The security guard on night duty will only allow vehicles with BHU stickers and people with BHU identity cards to enter the premises.

Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST
