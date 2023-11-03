Uttar Pradesh: Protests erupt at BHU campus after girl molested by three boys near hostel; university takes action
A girl student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly molested and stripped by three motorcycle-borne men. The incident has sparked protests from hundreds of students demanding justice and increased safety measures on campus.
An appalling incident happened at the campus of Uttar Pradesh's Banaras Hindu University (BHU) this week, resulting in a huge outcry.
