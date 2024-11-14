Uttar Pradesh: UPPSC exam to be conducted in single day after students protests

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) preliminary examination will be conducted in a single day, the CMO said on Thursday, November 14.

Livemint
Updated14 Nov 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission: Aspirants stage a protest against UPPSC, demanding the implementation of 'Single Day, Single Sheet' exams, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission: Aspirants stage a protest against UPPSC, demanding the implementation of ’Single Day, Single Sheet’ exams, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.(PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the preliminary examination in one day, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday. The decision came after several aspirants in Prayagraj protested outside the UPPSC office, demanding that the PCS and RO/ARO exams be conducted in one day and one shift.

UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar met the protesting students on Thursday. Later, the CMO said a committee was formed by the Commission for RO/ARO preliminary Examination. "The committee will consider all aspects and submit its detailed report soon," the CMO was quoted by ANI as saying.

The CMO's statement further stated that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the demand of students in Prayagraj and asked the Commission to take necessary decisions by communicating and coordinating with the students regarding the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024.

A video shared by ANI showed a huge police deployment as large number of aspirants gathered at the site of the protest on Thursday. They demanded the implementation of 'Single Day, Single Sheet' exams, in Prayagraj.

Rahul Gandhi reacts

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to criticize the Uttar Pradesh government's attitude towards the aspirants of the competitive exam as "insensitive".

Gandhi posted on X, “The attitude of the UP government and Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission towards the competitive students in Prayagraj is extremely insensitive and unfortunate.”

"A non-transparent system in the name of normalisation is unacceptable, and the students' demand for examination in one shift is absolutely justified," Gandhi said.

Reacting to the protests in Prayagraj, Gandhi said, "Students who were 'studying' have been forced to 'fight' on the streets and are now being harassed by the police."

"We will not accept this injustice against the youth who are staying away from home and studying to fulfill their and their families' dreams," he said.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUttar Pradesh: UPPSC exam to be conducted in single day after students protests

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.