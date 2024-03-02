Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) RO/ARO exam was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak. The exam was held on February 12 and has been cancelled as aspirants demand for re-examination. The decision came after intense protests by the candidates who claimed that the question paper was copied using technology to create confusion about which paper was leaked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The candidates launched sit in protests at Pathar Girija Ghar of Civil Lines in Prayagraj district and demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the paper leak. While raising doubts on the intentions of the UP Public Service Commission, the candidates asked why a First Information Report (FIR) has not lodged in the case.

The protestors told reporters that they have presented the UPPSC with evidence of the leak, but the commission is hesitating in taking any action in the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under pressure from the candidates, the UPPSC constituted a three-member commission to probe the allegations of the paper leak. As per the sources, the primary objective of the investigation commission is to determine the validity of allegations of paper leak and how it can impact the upcoming UPPSC RO/ARO Main examination, scheduled on July 28.

Moreover, the investigative committee seeks to ascertain the origin of the information breach, with a specific focus on the choice of examination venues. This aspect has come under intense scrutiny from candidates who claim there have been irregularities.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

