A Western Disturbance is anticipated to impact the Western Himalayan Region starting from February 29th, extending to adjoining plains from March 1st to March 4th, with the most intense effects expected on March 1st and 2nd, 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light rainfall in western Uttar Pradesh during this period. According to the meteorological department, Meerut is expected to experience light rainfall on March 1st and 2nd, accompanied by cold wave conditions. Meanwhile, in a post on X, RWFC New Delhi said, “Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar (Rajasthan) during next two hours." Also Read: Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today. Check details Meanwhile, “Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja (U.P.) during next 2 hours," RWFC New Delhi added.

Moreover, IMD reported that Delhi and its surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) experienced light rainfall on Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature reaching 15 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecasts additional showers throughout the day.

The IMD anticipates a predominantly cloudy sky over the national capital with intermittent light rain or drizzle. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rain in various parts of Delhi, including Narela, Bawana, Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red Fort, and Preet Vihar, as well as their adjoining areas.

The Meteorological Office has also predicted rainfall and hailstorms for the next few days in some parts of Madhya Pradesh.

“The change in the weather conditions of the state are being seen due to a trough line formed from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka through North Tamil Nadu, North Kerala and there is also a Western Disturbance active in the area. As there is a trough line so there is the possibility of rain, lightning thunderstorms in some places like Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat in the state. Even hailstorms may occur at some places," said Parmendra Kumar, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal, ANI reported.

