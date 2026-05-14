Uttar Pradesh rains: 104 dead due to violent storm; relief ops underway — Top points

At least 104 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to relentless rain, lightning, and thunderstorms over the past 36 to 48 hours, said Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Harikesh Bhaskar on Thursday.

Here's what we know so far: 1. A violent storm bringing rain and hail scythed across Uttar Pradesh, killing more than 100 people, rescue officials said on Thursday. Falling trees and collapsing walls also claimed some lives, a state relief official told Reuters.

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Strong winds hurled a man away from a tin structure to which he was clinging into the air, a video clip showed on television, which said he was injured but survived his ordeal in the district of Bareilly, Reuters reported.

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2. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, and ordered relief funds to be distributed within 24 hours.

3. Adityanath also directed state officials to provide immediate assistance to victims of the recent storms and lightning.

4. The Relief Commissioner told PTI that continuous monitoring is being conducted, and the 24-hour Integrated Control and Command Centre remains fully operational.

5. As per the report, orders were also issued to all officials to conduct field inspections.

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Yogi directed officials to immediately visit the affected sites and provide assistance to the victims, release compensation and instructed districts to provide updates on the situation every 3 hours.

6. The UP CM asked all District Magistrates to prioritise relief work. He also directed that compensation disbursal, rescue operations, and other related work should be updated on social media.

7. According to the press release, information regarding loss of human lives, livestock loss, and crop damage has come from 19 districts, including Barabanki, Bahraich, Kanpur Dehat, Basti, Sambhal, Hardoi, and Unnao.

Additionally, 130 livestock (both large and small) have perished, and 98 houses have sustained damage.

(With inputs from ANI)

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