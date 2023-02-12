Uttar Pradesh received investment worth ₹33.5 lakh crore during Global Investor Summit
- The Chief Minister also added that the investment proposals will lead to the creation of 93 lakh employment opportunities in the state
While asserting that Uttar Pradesh is the safest destination for investments, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that investment proposals worth ₹33.5 lakh crore were received at the Global Investors Summit 2023. He also affirmed that unlike earlier when only a few regions around National Capital Region (NCR) got benefits, this year the investment proposals have been made for all 75 districts of the state.
