While asserting that Uttar Pradesh is the safest destination for investments, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that investment proposals worth ₹33.5 lakh crore were received at the Global Investors Summit 2023. He also affirmed that unlike earlier when only a few regions around National Capital Region (NCR) got benefits, this year the investment proposals have been made for all 75 districts of the state.

The Chief Minister also added that the investment proposals will lead to the creation of 93 lakh employment opportunities in the state. He added that Uttar Pradesh will become a trillion-dollar economy soon and the government is working to make it the biggest economy of the country.

"The investment that will come into Uttar Pradesh will foster development. Investment proposals worth ₹33.5 lakh crore were received at the Global Investors Summit. With this investment, 93 lakh jobs and employment will also be created," he said on the third and last of the event, attended by industry delegations and corporate leaders from the country and the world.

President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the summit on the concluding day and said that Uttar Pradesh is “capable and ready" to become India's growth engine.

The Chief Minister added that "investment proposals worth ₹9.54 lakh crore and ₹4.28 lakh crore have been received for the state's Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions".

The ministers and officials of Uttar Pradesh will work in sync to ensure the proper implementation of all investment projects. Yogi Adityanath said that the state works with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "mantra" of "reform, perform and transform."

Uttar Pradesh government has created single-window systems like "Nivesh Sarathi", "Nivesh Mitra", "Mukhyamantri Udyami Mitra" and "Incentive Monitoring System" to assist entrepreneurs all the way in their journey from signing agreements to implementing the project on the ground.

Chief Minister added that investors are attracted to the state as the law and order of Uttar Pradesh has improved. The possibilities in the state are limitless, "the compassion of the prime minister is helping in furthering industrial investment", he said.

"The state government is committed to making Uttar Pradesh a developed state of a 'new India' and the largest economy of the country," Adityanath said.

(With inputs from PTI)