Uttar Pradesh receives investment proposals worth 2.75 trillion

The Uttar Pradesh government has received investment proposals worth over ₹2.75 lakh crore at the Delhi Roadshow organised on Friday in a run-up to the UP Global Investors Summit.
The largest investment came from the UK-based Causis Group, which inked an MoU to invest ₹1.25 lakh crore in the electric vehicle sector, said an official statement. The company plans to establish an EV tech park and manufacture electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh. This project is expected to directly employ almost 30,000 people, it said.
Similarly, REC Limited has proposed an investment of ₹65,350 crore to set up a renewable energy unit. At the same time, Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital will invest about ₹500 crore in establishing a Biotech Park and 300-bedded hospital in Greater Noida, while Yashoda Medicity will invest ₹800 crore in Ghaziabad to set up a new hi-tech hospital with a capacity of 1200 beds. A formal agreement has been made, said the statement.
In addition, the path was cleared for significant investment agreements with NTPC Limited, Ananda Dairy, JBM Group, among others. With these investment agreements in Delhi, about one lakh new opportunities for direct employment will be created.
Uttar Pradesh is scripting a new saga of economic development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After conducting roadshows abroad, the UP government organised the roadshow in Delhi on Friday as part of its mission to develop the state into a $1 trillion economy through the Global Investors Summit from February 10–12 in Lucknow.
Leading industrialists from India and abroad participated in the programme organized at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by industrialists for an investment of approximately ₹1.25 trillion.
Addressing the investors virtually, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath mentioned various opportunities in the state for investors in the upcoming years.
The roadshow was also addressed by India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry Chandrajit Banerjee, and others.
UP Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra said in his address that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has changed the face of UP in the last six years. All-round development is taking place in UP.
Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi also invited industrialists to invest in the state while explaining the investment-friendly policies of the Yogi government.
While addressing the investors, India’s G-20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, said that in the last eight years, maximum reforms have been done in various fields in UP.
Mapei CEO Sanjay Bhalla said that working with the UP government has been a great experience. “Any issue pertaining to the industry is resolved quickly. The government is always ready to help industrialists,“ the statement quoted him as saying.
