Uttar Pradesh: Record 1,654 new Covid-19 cases push state's tally to over 38,000

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported its highest single-day tally of new coronavirus cases yet after 1,654 patients were confirmed positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, according to state health department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 38,130, while the death toll increased by 21 to 955.

"In the past 24 hours, 1,654 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths were reported in the state. The total number of those died in the state are now 955 and the tally of infected has risen to 38,130," said Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Of the total cases, 24,203 have been treated and discharged while there are 12,972 active cases.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh's tally of Covid-19 cases stood at 36,476 and the contagious disease had claimed 934 lives.

According to a Mint report, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have reported a bigger rise in active coronavirus cases in the past week than some badly-hit southern states, calculations based on latest health ministry data showed.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued fresh 'Unlock' guidelines for the state.

As part of the guidelines all markets will allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday and during the weekends they'll remain shut when sanitization process will be undertaken at these markets.

Yogi also said people in Kanpur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Varanasi and Deoria must be extra cautious about the virus.

