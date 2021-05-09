Uttar Pradesh recorded 23,333 new Covid-19 cases in a single day taking the tally to 15,03,490. The state has also registered the deaths of 296 Covid-affected patients. The death toll in the state has climbed to 15,464.

On Saturday, the state recorded a total of 298 deaths in a span of 24 hours. Sunday marks the second consecutive day, where the state registered less than 300 fatalities.

The city of Lucknow continued to be one of the worst affected regions, accounting for the maximum number of new cases. The city registered 1,436 new Covid-19 cases, followed by 1,425 in Meerut and 1,042 in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

In terms of the deaths reported on Sunday, 26 each were reported from Lucknow and Kanpur, 15 from Jhansi, 13 from Bahraich, 11 from Ghazipur and 10 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, the statement claimed.

The official data further claims that 34,636 Covid-19 patients were discharged in a day after they recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,54,045.

The state claims that over 2.29 lakh samples were tested in the state the previous day. With this, over 4.29 crore samples have been tested so far.

With the latest addition in cases, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,33,981.





