Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh records 35,614 new Covid cases in a single day, 208 deaths in 24 hrs

Uttar Pradesh records 35,614 new Covid cases in a single day, 208 deaths in 24 hrs

Lucknow: People giving the swab sample for covid test at Ram Manohar Lohiya hospital, in Lucknow, Sunday, April .25. 2021.
1 min read . 08:30 PM IST Staff Writer

Out of the total deaths reported in the state, Kanpur recorded the highest with a total of 19 deaths

Lucknow: The state of Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 35,614 fresh coronavirus cases and 208 new fatalities.

Out of the total deaths reported in the state, Kanpur recorded the highest with a total of 19 deaths, followed by Varanasi where 15 people lost their lives, Lucknow reported a total of 14 deaths and Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 11 fatalities, Allahabad and Ghaziabad reported 10 each, according to an official statement.

Of the 35,614 new COVID-19 cases, Lucknow recorded 5,187 fresh cases followed by Kanpur (2,153), Varanasi (2,057), Meerut (1,625), Allahabad (1,395), Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,310), Bareilly (1,084) and Jhansi (1,021).

According to the latest information released by the state, in the last 24 hours, as many as 25,633 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Overall 7,77,844 patients have recovered in the state so far, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,97,616, the statement said.

More than 2.29 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the statement said, adding over 3.97 crore samples have been tested in the state so far.

