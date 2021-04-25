Out of the total deaths reported in the state, Kanpur recorded the highest with a total of 19 deaths, followed by Varanasi where 15 people lost their lives, Lucknow reported a total of 14 deaths and Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 11 fatalities, Allahabad and Ghaziabad reported 10 each, according to an official statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}