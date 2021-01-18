Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh records 4 covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 6 months, 379 fresh cases
A health worker collects a swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a health centre in Greater Noida on Tuesday.Sunil Ghosh /HT

Uttar Pradesh records 4 covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 6 months, 379 fresh cases

1 min read . 05:41 PM IST PTI

  • The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 8,631

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded four COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in over six months, which took the death toll to 8,580 while 379 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,96,904, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded four COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in over six months, which took the death toll to 8,580 while 379 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,96,904, officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 8,631, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 in Delhi: 161 new cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.32%

1 min read . 06:16 PM IST

Govt releases 6,000 cr to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST

Biden’s Wall Street watchdogs signal new era of tough oversight

7 min read . 06:11 PM IST

Former Hong Kong lawmaker rejects HSBC's explanation over frozen accounts

1 min read . 06:01 PM IST

The number of active cases in the state stands at 8,631, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 in Delhi: 161 new cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.32%

1 min read . 06:16 PM IST

Govt releases 6,000 cr to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST

Biden’s Wall Street watchdogs signal new era of tough oversight

7 min read . 06:11 PM IST

Former Hong Kong lawmaker rejects HSBC's explanation over frozen accounts

1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Four deaths, the lowest in the past six-seven months, were reported in the state the previous day and 622 people were discharged, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

"There are 8,631 active cases in the state and the total number of recoveries has risen to 5,79,693. Of the active cases, 2,948 are in home isolation, 823 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and the rest are in government hospitals," he added.

So far, over 2.63 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19, including more than 1.10 lakh on Sunday, Prasad said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.