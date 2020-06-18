Uttar Pradesh records 604 Covid-19 cases, highest single day increase

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 604 fresh cases of coronavirus in the state. It is the second consecutive day that the state has reported single highest number for the state.

On Wednesday, 583 cases of the virus were reported in the state.

On Wednesday, 583 cases of the virus were reported in the state.

This brings the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh to 15, 785 and this includes 9,638 recoveries.

The death toll reached 588 after 23 casualties were reported.

There number of active cases in the state stands at 5,659 , Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

‘16,546 tests were done on Wednesday. On an average, over 16,000 tests are being done in Uttar Pradesh every day,’ Prasad added.

The principal secretary said in the days to come, people working in medicine shops and dhabas and those involved in home delivery services will be randomly tested.

Prasad appealed to the people to follow social-distancing norms, use face covers and take proper care of the aged, pregnant women, children and those suffering from comorbidities.

With inputs from PTI