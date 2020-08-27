Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh records 76 more COVID-19 fatalities, 5,463 fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh records 76 more COVID-19 fatalities, 5,463 fresh cases

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST PTI

  • There are 52,309 active cases in the state, while a total of 1,52,893 people have been discharged
  • In the last 24 hours, 5,463 fresh COVID-19 cases were found

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 76 COVID19-related fatalities, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,217, while 5,463 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,08,419.

There are 52,309 active cases in the state, while a total of 1,52,893 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters here.

Of the 52,309 active cases, 26,504 are in home isolation.

"In the last 24 hours, 5,463 fresh COVID-19 cases were found," Awasthi said.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to conduct over 50 lakh COVID-19 tests since the outbreak of the virus. On Wednesday, 1,38,378 tests were conducted in the state.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his satisfaction over 50 lakh tests and asked to work on doing two lakh tests per day," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

