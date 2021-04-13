Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever daily spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases

Uttar Pradesh today reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 covid-19 cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309, a senior official said .

The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980.Uttar Pradesh recorded 85 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll this month, according to official figures.

"In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged in this period. There are 95,980 active cases while 6,18,293 were treated and discharged. The state reported a total of 9,309 deaths till now since the start of the pandemic," Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told mediapersons.

On Monday, 2.18 lakh samples were tested and the total number of samples tested so far rose to over 3.71 crore.

Prasad said that 12 new RT-PCR laboratories are being opened in the state to augment testing capacity.

On April 11, the state recorded a daily spike of 15,353 cases.Over 80 lakh persons have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Meanwhile, ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 80.80 per cent of fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday as 1,61,736 new infections were registered in 24 hours.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.