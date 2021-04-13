Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever daily spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases

Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever daily spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. New infections have surged in the past month and India has now reported over 13.6 million cases — pushing its toll past Brazil, and making it second only to the United States. In the past 24 hours, over 160,000 new infections have been detected and experts fear that the worst is yet to come. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
1 min read . 04:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980

Uttar Pradesh today reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 covid-19 cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309, a senior official said .

The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980.Uttar Pradesh recorded 85 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll this month, according to official figures.

"In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged in this period. There are 95,980 active cases while 6,18,293 were treated and discharged. The state reported a total of 9,309 deaths till now since the start of the pandemic," Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told mediapersons.

On Monday, 2.18 lakh samples were tested and the total number of samples tested so far rose to over 3.71 crore.

Prasad said that 12 new RT-PCR laboratories are being opened in the state to augment testing capacity.

On April 11, the state recorded a daily spike of 15,353 cases.Over 80 lakh persons have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Meanwhile, ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 80.80 per cent of fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday as 1,61,736 new infections were registered in 24 hours.

