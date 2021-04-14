Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever daily spike of 20,510 new COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever daily spike of 20,510 new COVID-19 cases

Lucknow: Passengers from Mumbai arrive at Aishbagh Railway station, amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, in Lucknow, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) (PTI04_11_2021_000075A)
1 min read . 04:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Amit Mohan Prasad, ACS -Health said, 20,510 new COVID19 cases and 4,517 recoveries reported in the State in the last 24 hours; active case tally at 1,11,835

Uttar Pradesh is continuously reporting a spike in the new covid-19 cases. A day after recording over 18,000 cases, the state today reported more than 20,000 infection which is the highest single day spike since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amit Mohan Prasad, ACS -Health said,"20,510 new COVID19 cases and 4,517 recoveries reported in the State in the last 24 hours; active case tally at 1,11,835."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He had isolated himself even before the test results on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus. "After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually," Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

"All the activities of the government are running normally. Those who came in my contact should undergo testing and take precautions," the chief minister said. Adityanath had taken the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on April 5. The immunity to the virus develops several days after the second dose.

