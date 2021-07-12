Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever procurement of wheat at MSP

Uttar Pradesh has recorded highest ever procurement of wheat from 12.98 lakh farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP), informed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said that during current Rabi marketing season (RMS 2021-22), a record quantity of 56.41 lakh metric tonnes wheat was procured from 12.98 lakh farmers at Minimum Support Price(MSP) in Uttar Pradesh.

"This is the highest ever procurement of Wheat in the history of the State," it said.

A total of ₹11,141.28 crores has been paid to the farmers as MSP. There is an increase of 58 per cent from RMS 2020-21 during which 35.77 lakh metric tonnes wheat was procured from 6.64 lakh farmers.

The ministry said that procurement in the state had shown a record paddy also during Kharif marketing season 2020-21 itself. "A record procurement of 66.84 Lakh Metric Tonnes paddy was done from 10.22 lakh farmers of Uttar Pradesh during KMS 2020-21," it said.

This was the highest ever procurement of Paddy in the history of the State. A total of ₹12491.88 Crores has been paid to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh as MSP.

According to the ministry, current marketing season has concluded in most of wheat procuring states and upto 8th July, 2021 a quantity of 433.32 LMT of Wheat has been procured (which is all time high, as it has exceeded previous high 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 387.50 LMT.

About 49.16 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 85,581.02 crore.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif is also continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of 866.05 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 707.59 LMT and Rabi crop 158.46 LMT) upto 8th July against the last year corresponding purchase of 756.80 LMT, the ministry said.

About 127.72 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,63,510.77 crore. "Paddy procurement has also reached at all time high level, surpassing previous high of 773.45 LMT in KMS 2019-20," the statement said.

