Uttar Pradesh: Relaxations in corona curfew in 61 districts from Tuesday

"The relaxations were announced in 55 districts on Sunday, which has now been increased to 61 (of the state's 75 districts). According to latest reports, the active caseload has fallen below 600 in Sonbhadra, Deoria, Baghpat, Prayagraj, Bijnore and Moradabad, and the relaxations will be applicable in these six districts as well," an official spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.