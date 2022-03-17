Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With COVID-19 cases declining significantly, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday has decided to remove several COVID-19-related restrictions, an official said. As per the new order, the cap on the number of guests at weddings and other event has been removed. Meanwhile, swimming pools and water parks have been allowed to open.

In an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi allowed swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres to open.

Though many activities had been allowed in the past, there were restrictions on opening swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres and curbs on weddings and other functions, Awasthi said.

For weddings and other functions, people can attend in full capacity of the venue with the mandatory use of masks and observance of COVID-19 protocol, the order stated.

The official clarified that all activities will be allowed in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

