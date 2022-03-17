This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For weddings and other functions, people can attend in full capacity of the venue with the mandatory use of masks and observance of COVID-19 protocol
With COVID-19 cases declining significantly, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday has decided to remove several COVID-19-related restrictions, an official said. As per the new order, the cap on the number of guests at weddings and other event has been removed. Meanwhile, swimming pools and water parks have been allowed to open.
In an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi allowed swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres to open.