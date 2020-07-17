Lucknow: A total of 1,733 Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases to 16,445 in the state, Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

According to the official data, a total of 27,634 people have been recovered and 1084 have lost their lives due to the virus so far.

"57,207 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 13,79,534 samples have been tested in the state so far," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that so far 1,14,000 FIRs have been filed and 2,66,000 people have been registered under Section 188.

"So far 1,14,000 FIRs have been filed and 2,66,000 people have been named under Section 188. A total of 63,000 vehicle sealed and ₹47 crore so far have been collected. A total of 1,856 fake news cases have been reported so far," Awasthi said.

He said that the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to use drones for monitoring in the containment zones and medical screening should be done by the surveillance team door to door of the people in urban areas.

"He has ordered to increase the rapid antigen testing of the samples in the state. He said that 500 sample test in the district with less than 25 lakh of population and 1000 tests in the district with more than 25 lakh of people should be done on daily basis," Awasthi said.

"The Chief Minister also directed to arrange a different ambulance for the COVID-19 hospitals and non-COVID hospitals in the districts," added Awasthi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated