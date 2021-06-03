Uttar Pradesh today reported 108 fresh Covid-related fatalities taking the death toll to 20,895 while the infection tally touched 16,95,212 with 1,268 new cases, according to the state officials .

Of the 108 deaths, 10 were reported from Kanpur Nagar, nine from Gorakhpur, eight from Amroha, seven from Allahabad, six each from Lucknow, Meerut and Jhansi among others, a health department release issued here said.

Lucknow reported 75 new cases, followed by Saharanpur (66), Muzaffarnagar (65), and Meerut (55) among others, the release said.

The count of active cases in the state is 25,546 of which 14,581 are in home isolation, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 4,260 COVID-19 patients in the state have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,48,771. The recovery rate now stands at 97.1 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3.40 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.04 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, the release said.

Meanwhile.the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the class 12 board examination, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the health of children is a priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of the Secondary Education department, was also present.

In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, "In the present circumstances amid the Covid pandemic, health safety of children is our priority. Taking inspiration from Prime Minister, UP government has decided not to hold class 10 and 12 board examinations." Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state.

The state had last month cancelled class 10 UP board exam following which nearly 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, were promoted to class 11. Many state boards have cancelled the class 12 exam after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

