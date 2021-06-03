Uttar Pradesh reports 108 deaths, 1,268 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The state had last month cancelled class 10 UP board exam following which nearly 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, were promoted to class 11. Many state boards have cancelled the class 12 exam after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

