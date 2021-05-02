Uttar Pradesh reported 30,983 fresh COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department. The fresh cases have taken the tally of state's active cases to 2,95,752. The state saw 36,650 recoveries.

The total cases in UP stands at 13,13,361 while the state's death toll has reached 13,162. On Saturday, UP had recorded 30,317 fresh cases with 303 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh went under complete lockdown starting April 30 evening till 7 am on 4 May. "Lockdown in the state will now remain imposed from Friday evenings to 7 am on Tuesdays. The decision has been taken in the wake of COVID19 situation," ANI had reported.

The Uttar Pradesh government started the phase-3 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group from Saturday in seven districts. The Covid-19 vaccination drive will start in Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad had said.

