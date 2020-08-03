Subscribe
Uttar Pradesh reports 4,441 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more fatalities
UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya undergoes screening

Uttar Pradesh reports 4,441 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more fatalities

1 min read . 09:33 PM IST PTI

  • total positive case of Covid-19 in the state are at 97,362 while death toll has now crossed the figure of 1,778
  • Number of active cases in the state stands at 40,191 whereas it recorded 50 more Covid related casualties in a day

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh reported 4,441 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 97,362 as 50 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,778.

Of the new deaths reported, seven were from Kanpur, six from Varanasi, five each from Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri and four each from Meerut and Gorakhpur, among others, an official statement said here.

Among the fresh cases of the infection, the highest number of 507 was reported from Lucknow, followed by 415 in Kanpur Nagar and 194 in Varanasi, it said.

The statement said 55,393 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery so far, and the number of active cases stands at 40,191.

However, in the statement, the state government said 4,473 fresh cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. It did not mention which 24-hour period it was referring to.

On Sunday, the total count of the COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 92,921.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

