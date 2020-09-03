Uttar Pradesh reports 75 more COVID-19 deaths

LUCKNOW : The coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,691 on Thursday with 75 more fatalities, while the state's infection tally reached 2,47,101, officials said here.

There are 57,598 active cases in the state, while 1,85,812 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

There are 57,598 active cases in the state, while 1,85,812 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The caseload on Wednesday stood at 2,41,439. With fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state has risen to 2,47,101.

As many as 1,36,803 COVID-19 tests were conducted in UP on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests done in the state to over 60 lakh, Prasad said.

Of the 57,598 active cases, 29,588 are in home isolation, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.