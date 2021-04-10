Along with that, the state reported 48 more virus-related deaths in a day, taking the toll to 9,087.
The state now has 58,799 active cases while 6,08,853 patients have recovered so far in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.
Meanwhile, Amid a renewed surge in infections prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to convene an all-party meet next week on the COVID-19 situation in the state.
The chief minister and Governor Anandiben Patel will meet political leaders on April 11, and on the next two days, they will meet mayors and religious leaders to discuss the situation and seek their participation to spread anti-COVID awareness.
The chief minister also okayed the holding of a three-day programme from April 11, involving leaders and workers of all political parties, mayors and religious leaders for spreading awareness of anti-Covid precautions, dispelling vaccine-hesitancy and other related issues.
A system should be made under which only 50 per cent of the workers in government and private establishments of Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi and Kanpur cities should come in a day, Adityanath said.