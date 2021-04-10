OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh reports over 12,700 Covid-19 cases in highest single-day rise

Uttar Pradesh reported 12,787 new coronavirus cases in the state's highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. On Friday, the state had recored 9,695 new Covid-19 cases int the 24-hour period.

With 12,787 new Covid-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 tally has reached 6,76,739, according to the state health department.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Along with that, the state reported 48 more virus-related deaths in a day, taking the toll to 9,087.

The state now has 58,799 active cases while 6,08,853 patients have recovered so far in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Amid a renewed surge in infections prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to convene an all-party meet next week on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The chief minister and Governor Anandiben Patel will meet political leaders on April 11, and on the next two days, they will meet mayors and religious leaders to discuss the situation and seek their participation to spread anti-COVID awareness.

The chief minister also okayed the holding of a three-day programme from April 11, involving leaders and workers of all political parties, mayors and religious leaders for spreading awareness of anti-Covid precautions, dispelling vaccine-hesitancy and other related issues.

A system should be made under which only 50 per cent of the workers in government and private establishments of Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi and Kanpur cities should come in a day, Adityanath said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
An air bubble is a bilateral arrangement with a set of regulations and restrictions in which the carriers of the two countries can operate international flightsPremium Premium

India adds Sri Lanka in air bubble pact, passengers can now fly in 28 countries: Full list

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
File Photo: ReutersPremium Premium

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Celebes Sea, near Philippines

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Premium Premium

Farm laws: Tomar says govt ready to hold more talks amid farmers' protest

2 min read . 04:56 PM IST
Iranians wearing protective face masks against the coronavirus walk in a crowded area of the capital Tehran, IranPremium Premium

Iran orders 10-day shutdown amid fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

He asked officials to devise a roster to implement this decision.

Meanwhile, according to a report from Hamirpur, District Magistrate Gyaneshwar Tripathi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The DM, who had taken both doses of the anti-COVID vaccine, has tested positive for the disease. He has quarantined himself in his residence, CMO of Hamirpur Dr R K Sachan said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout