The state of Uttar Pradesh has recorded 18,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With the steep rise in numbers, the active cases in the state have also reached 95,980, according to a senior official.

According to data released by the government, out of the total active cases, 49,163 people are under home isolation. The state has recorded 85 deaths in the past one day, which is the highest single day spike in the past one month.

The state official also claims that all districts have been issued special phone numbers for people to access Covid Command Centre, which is expected to assist queries about the disease.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 5,382, while Allahabad reported 1,856, Varanasi 1,404, Kanpur 1,271, Gorakhpur 602, according to a health bulletin issued here.

Lucknow reported 18 deaths, Kanpur 10, Allahabad eight and Gautam Buddh Nagar four, the bulletin stated.

Over 80 lakh people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state. So far, 3.71 crore samples have been tested, with 2.18 lakh being tested on Monday, the bulletin said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a few officials who tested positive for COVID-19.

Adityanath through his Twitter handle stated, "A few officials in my office have contracted COVID-19. I had come into their contact. That is why, as a precautionary measure, I am self-isolating myself and will work virtually."

This has come in the midst of West Bengal assembly polls, where Adityanath was one of the star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via