Lucknow reports 5,382 new Covid-19 cases in a day as UP witnesses worst single-day spike1 min read . 09:10 PM IST
Out of the total active cases in the state, 49,163 people are under home isolation
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Out of the total active cases in the state, 49,163 people are under home isolation
The state of Uttar Pradesh has recorded 18,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With the steep rise in numbers, the active cases in the state have also reached 95,980, according to a senior official.
The state of Uttar Pradesh has recorded 18,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With the steep rise in numbers, the active cases in the state have also reached 95,980, according to a senior official.
According to data released by the government, out of the total active cases, 49,163 people are under home isolation. The state has recorded 85 deaths in the past one day, which is the highest single day spike in the past one month.
According to data released by the government, out of the total active cases, 49,163 people are under home isolation. The state has recorded 85 deaths in the past one day, which is the highest single day spike in the past one month.
The state official also claims that all districts have been issued special phone numbers for people to access Covid Command Centre, which is expected to assist queries about the disease.
Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 5,382, while Allahabad reported 1,856, Varanasi 1,404, Kanpur 1,271, Gorakhpur 602, according to a health bulletin issued here.
Lucknow reported 18 deaths, Kanpur 10, Allahabad eight and Gautam Buddh Nagar four, the bulletin stated.
Over 80 lakh people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state. So far, 3.71 crore samples have been tested, with 2.18 lakh being tested on Monday, the bulletin said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a few officials who tested positive for COVID-19.
Adityanath through his Twitter handle stated, "A few officials in my office have contracted COVID-19. I had come into their contact. That is why, as a precautionary measure, I am self-isolating myself and will work virtually."
This has come in the midst of West Bengal assembly polls, where Adityanath was one of the star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.