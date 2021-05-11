Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 20,463 new coronavirus cases, 306 deaths in 24 hours. The state's health bulletin added that 29,358 patients were discharged in a day.

The total Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has surged to 15,45,212 and active cases have climbed to 2,16,057 as of May 11.

Of the total 306 deaths, Lucknow reported the maximum deaths at 23, Kanpur (16), Meerut (15), Gautam Buddh Nagar (12) Azamgarh and Agra (11 each), Basti (10) Varanasi, Lakhimpur, Mathura, Saharanpur, and Bulandshahr (eight each), Ghaziabad, Bahraich, Bhadohi (seven each), Mainpuri, Prayagraj, Baliya, Etawah, and Rampur (six each) in the past 24 hours.

The other remaining districts reported between zero to five coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

According to the union health ministry, UP's Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi are the districts that have witnessed a dip in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks.

Between April 19-April 25, Lucknow logged 38,456 Covid-19 cases. However, between May 3 and May 9, the daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 16,006, as per the health ministry data.

Similarly, Covid-19 cases in Kanpur dropped to 6,580 from 12,625 in two weeks. And, in Varanasi, the cases came down to 6,566 from 15,022 between May 3 and May 9.

However, the caseload in other districts has continued to surge as a result, the state government has postponed Uttar Pradesh Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) till further orders on Tuesday.

