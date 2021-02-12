Uttar Pradesh RERA deregisters two Lucknow-based projects of Ansal API

“In the case of the project Ansal API, Pocket-3, Sector-A, Sushant Golf City, the promoter has been ordered to deposit a sum of Rs. 9.4 crores in a separate account of the project in respect of the funds received from the allottees within three months to complete the other projects registered with the Authority. The promoter has also been charged with a penalty of Rs. 161.65 Lacs, which is 5% of the total cost of the project in violation of Section 4, 11, and 14 of the RERA Act, read with Section 38 and 61," the authority said in a release.