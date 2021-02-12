Subscribe
Uttar Pradesh RERA deregisters two Lucknow-based projects of Ansal API
The two projects deregistered are located in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh RERA deregisters two Lucknow-based projects of Ansal API

2 min read . 04:00 PM IST Renu Yadav

  • RERA authority had found severe financial irregularities, diversion and siphoning of funds amounting to 606 crore which was diverted from the project for other purposes

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has deregistered two Lucknow-based projects of Ansal API. The decision was taken after the developer was not able to provide any satisfactory response to the deregistration notices before the authority.

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has deregistered two Lucknow-based projects of Ansal API. The decision was taken after the developer was not able to provide any satisfactory response to the deregistration notices before the authority.

The two projects, deregistered under Section 7 of the RERA Act, are Ansal API, Pocket-2, Sector-P, Sushant Golf City, and ‘Ansal API, Pocket-2, Sector-J, Sushant Golf City.

The two projects, deregistered under Section 7 of the RERA Act, are Ansal API, Pocket-2, Sector-P, Sushant Golf City, and ‘Ansal API, Pocket-2, Sector-J, Sushant Golf City.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

RERA authority had found severe financial irregularities, diversion and siphoning of funds amounting to 606 crore which was diverted from the project for other purposes.

The RERA authority had received a large number of complaints from the allottees of the projects such as non-possession of units, non-refund of the amount deposited by the allottees, violation of terms and conditions of the sales contract/allotment letter.

“Deregistration order was served based upon the information collected, site inspections made, complaints registered in RERA and non-compliance of the provision of RERA Act. While the Authority had already given strict warnings, this decision was taken after we gave them ample time to respond after repeated notices were issued to them. This step should be seen as a warning to others," said Rajive Kumar, chairman, UP RERA.

The RERA authority has asked the developer to upload the completion certificate on the UP RERA website for another project of the developer located in Pocket-3, Sector-A, Sushant Golf City.

“In the case of the project Ansal API, Pocket-3, Sector-A, Sushant Golf City, the promoter has been ordered to deposit a sum of Rs. 9.4 crores in a separate account of the project in respect of the funds received from the allottees within three months to complete the other projects registered with the Authority. The promoter has also been charged with a penalty of Rs. 161.65 Lacs, which is 5% of the total cost of the project in violation of Section 4, 11, and 14 of the RERA Act, read with Section 38 and 61," the authority said in a release.

Forensic auditor Currie & Brown audited the three projects and discovered that there were breaches of RERA compliance by the developer in managing escrow accounts and the half-yearly project account audit.

“The developer should have developed and delivered the project phase-wise contrary to which the developer expanded hugely which resulted in mismanagement of resources & funds. Currently, a large parcel of land in phase-1 and phase-2 is mortgaged to various banks through the process of equitable mortgage. Repayment of the availed loan has posed a challenge in project completion," said the release.

In few loan agreements, the developer has not only mortgaged the project land but hypothecated the project receivables. "This has eventually led to mismanagement of the escrow accounts as per RERA guidelines. The Auditor also found out that there was surplus money in the project, which should have been utilized towards project completion."

