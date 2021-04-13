Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh RERA lets builder complete project with homebuyers' help

Uttar Pradesh RERA lets builder complete project with homebuyers' help

Premium
The completion date of the Apple 7 project was 22 May 2018.
1 min read . 04:08 PM IST Renu Yadav

  • The promoter’s proposal was evaluated by the Project Management Authority, which recommended the acceptance of the proposal. The project is cash surplus with probable receivables being 40.75 crore

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has allowed ASGI Properties Pvt Ltd and ASG Apple 7 Buyers Association to jointly complete the Apple 7 project in Ghazaibad under the RERA Act.

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has allowed ASGI Properties Pvt Ltd and ASG Apple 7 Buyers Association to jointly complete the Apple 7 project in Ghazaibad under the RERA Act.

The completion date of the Apple 7 project was 22 May 2018 and the association of homebuyers had approached the authority to intervene and facilitate the completion of the project.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The completion date of the Apple 7 project was 22 May 2018 and the association of homebuyers had approached the authority to intervene and facilitate the completion of the project.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Why Bangladesh is flying high at 50

The developer of the project submitted the consent of 56 out of 105 allottees to complete the remaining work of the project. The promoter’s proposal was evaluated by the Project Management Authority, which recommended the acceptance of the proposal. The project is cash surplus with probable receivables being 40.75 crore.

The project completion work can be started with the infusion of 1 crore by the developer and existing material at the site. The promoter will be allowed to raise balance receivables from existing allottees of tower S2A in three instalments of 18% every two months starting from June 2021 and the final instalment of 46% on completion of tower in December 2021.

The demand for balance receivables from existing allottees of tower S2B will be raised in eight instalments of 6.15% every two months starting June 2021 and the final installment of 50.8% will be raised on completion of tower in September 2022.

The promoter has to complete the two towers as per the completion plan submitted by it and agreed to by the association. The money will be put in a separate escrow account.

The authority will review the progress of the project on a quarterly basis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Govt to allow emergency use of covid vaccines authorized by major regulators

2 min read . 03:55 PM IST
Premium

COVID: Migrants arrive in huge numbers at Mumbai station amid lockdown fear, Railways calls it summer rush

2 min read . 03:57 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra lockdown? Minister says fresh COVID-19 curbs to be announced today

2 min read . 03:44 PM IST
Premium

CMAI appeals against another full lockdown in Maharashtra

1 min read . 03:41 PM IST

Do you have a personal finance query? Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.