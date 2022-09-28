Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Uttar Pradesh's doctors remove 63 steel spoons from man's stomach

Uttar Pradesh's doctors remove 63 steel spoons from man's stomach

Steel spoons recovered from Vijay's stomach post operation, (PC-ANI)
1 min read . 09:51 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • The patient, Vijay, was a drug addict and revealed to the doctors that he had been eating spoons for a year.

In a surprising case, doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar have removed 63 steel spoons in the stomach of a patient after 32-year-old patient complained of severe stomach pain.

The man, identified as Vijay, who lived in Bopada village of Mansoorpur, is a drug addict and was admitted to a de-addiction center. He told the doctors that he has been eating spoons for a year.

"We asked him if he ate those spoons and he agreed. Operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU. Patient has been eating spoons for 1 year," Dr Rakesh Khurrana told ANI.

However, Vijay's kin alleged he was forcibly fed the spoons by the staff at the center. No complaint has been filed yet.

Following Vijay's health deteriorated, he was brought to the hospital. Initially doctors suspected of tumor, but on operation, doctors found 63 steel spoons in his stomach.

Despite, the spoons have been removed, Vijay's condition is still serious, doctors say. Operation lasted for around 2 hours and he is currently in ICU.

With ANI inputs.

