Uttar Pradesh saw 17,043 police encounters under Yogi Adityanath in 9 years, says govt data; Meerut, Varanasi top list

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh ‘neutralised’ 289 dreaded criminals in police encounters in last nine years, an official statement has revealed. The police have killed 23 alleged criminals in encounters in the first five months of 2026 so far.

Since 2017, when Yogi Adityanath became chief minister for the first time, the police have conducted of 17,043 encounter operations, arresting 34,253 criminals, the statement said. As many as 11,834 criminals were injured in these encounters, under the government's zero-tolerance policy, it said.

17,043 encounters in nine years is about five encounters each day in Uttar Pradesh, going by the government data.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on 19 March 2017, after BJPs' landslide victory. The BJP won again in 2021 and Adityanath took oath for the second time as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh,

As many as 18 policemen were martyred and 1,852 injured during this period, the statement said.

Meerut in West UP tops the encounter list The highest number of encounters were recorded in Meerut Zone, where police carried out 4,813 operations. In these actions, 8,921 criminals were arrested while 3,513 criminals were injured. At the same time, 97 notorious criminals were killed on the spot.

During encounter operations in Meerut Zone, 477 policemen were injured while two policemen were martyred while performing their duties. Meerut Zone ranked first in the entire state in encounter action.

As many as 1,292 encounters took place in Varanasi Zone, in which 2,426 criminals were arrested while 29 criminals were neutralised in encounters. During this period, 907 criminals and 104 policemen were injured, the statement said.

Agra Zone ranks third in the entire state in encounter operations. Here, 2,494 encounter operations were carried out in which 5,845 criminals were arrested. During this period, 968 criminals were injured while 24 criminals were neutralised. A total of 62 policemen were injured during the encounters.

According to encounter figures, 21 dreaded criminals were killed during 2,222 encounters in Bareilly Zone, while 20 criminals were killed during 971 encounters in Lucknow Zone. In Ghaziabad Commissionerate, 18 criminals were killed in 789 encounters, the highest among all Commissionerate.

In Kanpur Zone, 12 criminals were killed in 791 encounters, while 12 criminals were killed in 147 encounters in Lucknow Commissionerate and 11 criminals were killed in 643 encounters in Prayagraj Zone.

Similarly, 10 criminals were neutralised in 489 encounters in Agra Commissionerate, 9 in 1,144 encounters in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 8 in 699 encounters in Gorakhpur Zone, 8 in 146 encounters in Varanasi Commissionerate, 6 in 150 encounters in Prayagraj Commissionerate and 4 criminals were neutralised in 253 encounters in Kanpur Commissionerate.

Zero tolerance policy of Yogi govt “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Police has implemented the zero-tolerance policy on the ground over the last 9 years. This has increased fear among criminals and strengthened the feeling of security among the general public. This is the reason why the state's law and order is being appreciated at the national level," the press statement said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Police has implemented the zero-tolerance policy on the ground over the last 9 years.

Along with encounters, provisions related to property attachment, action under the Gangster Act and laws like the NSA were implemented effectively. Under the Yogi government's ‘zero tolerance’ policy in Uttar Pradesh, this nine-year campaign against criminals has not only reflected in figures but has also succeeded in establishing the rule of law on the ground, it said.