Uttar Pradesh school van driver used ‘caste-based slurs’, digitally rapes a 4-year-old girl. What it means?

| A 4-year-old girl was allegedly digitally raped by her school van driver in Lucknow. DCP (East) Shashank Singh says that an FIR has been registered and the accused driver, Mohd Arif, has been arrested, as reported by ANI.

As per the official press release, a case was registered against Mohd Arif, van driver and the Kidzee School Manager, Sandeep Kumar, under BNS Section 5(m)/6 of the POCSO Act, and Sections 3(2)(v) and 3(2) of the SC/ST Act.

What did the victim's mother say? The mother of the victim told ANI that the school had provided the van facility. “My child complained of pain in her private parts... On examination, I found that she had suffered an injury. I complained to the principal, who said she would talk about it. When I took the child to the doctor, the doctor said that whatever the child had said was done to her and something was inserted in her private parts,” she said.

She further noted that the school said that complaining would ruin the child's future and the school's reputation, after which they suggested of collectively complaining about the driver. “I waited for two days but no action was taken by the school and the driver called again to pick the child for school. When we confronted him, he harassed us in front of the school and made casteist remarks. We were threatened with abduction, even the school also asked us not to complain. I have all the proof,” she further noted.

What is digital rape? Digital rape involves the non-consensual insertion of fingers or toes into a person’s private parts. The word “digital” refers to the digits of the hands or feet. This act is considered a grave form of sexual assault.

Unlike assaults that involve only external contact, digital rape constitutes internal penetration without consent, making it a highly invasive violation. Medical professionals and human rights organisations around the world are increasingly recognising digital rape as a serious infringement on bodily autonomy and human dignity.

What did the police say? East Lucknow DCP Shashank Singh told ANI, “A complaint was registered in Indira Nagar police station on July 17th that the 4-year-old daughter of the complainant was subjected to misdeed by her school van driver Mohammad Arif... A case has been registered under the relevant sections and two teams have been deployed to review the incident. The driver has been arrested. The complainant also said that she also complained against the school management. Investigation is underway and action will be taken based on the investigation...”

