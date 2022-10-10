Uttar Pradesh rainfall: According to the India Meteorological Department, rain and thundershower are likely at many places over the state from October 9 to 10
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department for Monday in parts of Uttar Pradesh, schools for all children up to class 12 will be shut, according to orders by district administrations on Sunday. Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have declared holiday for all schools today in view of heavy rains.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department for Monday in parts of Uttar Pradesh, schools for all children up to class 12 will be shut, according to orders by district administrations on Sunday. Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have declared holiday for all schools today in view of heavy rains.
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received heavy rains on Sunday and more showers are likely on Monday.
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received heavy rains on Sunday and more showers are likely on Monday.
Authorities of a dozen districts, including Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, ordered closure of schools today in the wake of heavy rains. In Aligarh, all schools up to class 12 will remain closed till October 12, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Authorities of a dozen districts, including Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, ordered closure of schools today in the wake of heavy rains. In Aligarh, all schools up to class 12 will remain closed till October 12, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
District authorities in Noida, Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad have ordered closure of schools. The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days.
District authorities in Noida, Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad have ordered closure of schools. The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days.
The notification by the Ghaziabad administration stated that the schools running under CBSE, ICSE, Madarsa Education Board, and Sanskrit Schools will remain shut on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.
The notification by the Ghaziabad administration stated that the schools running under CBSE, ICSE, Madarsa Education Board, and Sanskrit Schools will remain shut on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.
"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on October 10," said the IMD.
"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on October 10," said the IMD.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state recorded an average of 22.5 mm rainfall on Sunday, which is 2396 per cent more than the 'long period average' (LPA) for the day. Since October 1, the state has recorded 92.3 mm rainfall which is 500 per cent more than the LPA of 14.4mm.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state recorded an average of 22.5 mm rainfall on Sunday, which is 2396 per cent more than the 'long period average' (LPA) for the day. Since October 1, the state has recorded 92.3 mm rainfall which is 500 per cent more than the LPA of 14.4mm.
Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging, flood water entering houses and shops of people; and also into the wards of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, vehicular movement is affected. Parts of Noida witnessed severe waterlogging as incessant rainfall heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and NCR on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging, flood water entering houses and shops of people; and also into the wards of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, vehicular movement is affected. Parts of Noida witnessed severe waterlogging as incessant rainfall heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and NCR on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The city reeled under severe waterlogging after continuous rainfall lashing the city since Saturday. The waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Noida including the 'underpass' in Sector 126.
The city reeled under severe waterlogging after continuous rainfall lashing the city since Saturday. The waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Noida including the 'underpass' in Sector 126.
However, senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani on Sunday said that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from October 10 onwards.
However, senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani on Sunday said that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from October 10 onwards.
"Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD on Sunday.