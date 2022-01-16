Schools across Uttar Pradesh will continue to remain closed till 23 January in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases, reported news agency ANI on Sunday.

The state government had on 5 January ordered the closure of all schools for students up to class 10 till 16 January to arrest the spread of the virus.

The decision to extend the curb comes as state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the day chaired a meeting to review the Covid situation. He also inspected arrangements related to Covid management in Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU).

Speaking to reporters later, he informed that the state has around 1.03 lakh active cases.

"Lucknow has reported 2,300 positive cases today, active cases stand at 16,300. Less than 1 per cent of patients are admitted to hospital," he said.

"Vaccination drive has been so well that third wave hasn't impacted us as much. UP vaccinated around over 22.87 crore people, of which 21.37 lakh are children aged between 15-18 tears and 3.87 lakh are people above 60 years of age or those with comorbidities with booster doses," the CM added.

Adityanath's statement comes even as data has revealed that only one-third of the total population in UP has got both vaccine doses.

Covid situation in state

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 15,795 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its active caseload to 95,148, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 22,953, according to the state health department.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 2,769, followed by 1,873 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 1,371 from Ghaziabad and 1,135 from Meerut, among other districts, it said.

With the new infections, Uttar Pradesh's coronavirus tally stands at 18,16,974.

The latest deaths were reported from Lucknow, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Mainpuri.

As many as 5,031 more coronavirus patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,98,873, it said.

