On Tuesday, section 144 was imposed, and security was deployed around Mathura's Shahi Masjid Idgah and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mandir complex, as the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had given a call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside the Shahi Masjid Idgah to mark the anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey, stated that section 144 has been imposed and civil police, PSC, traffic police, and informants all are on duty.

He further added, 'More than 8 people are under house arrest. FIR will be filed against those who are spreading rumours related to this on social media."

SSP Pandey stated that any disruption of the law and order situation would not be tolerated. He said social media is also under strict surveillance.

No new custom or ritual would be tolerated, the SSP had declared on Monday. He declared that the prohibition orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC would be carried out in full compliance with the Supreme Court's rulings.

UP| Section 144 imposed, civil police, PSC, traffic police, and informants all are on duty. More than 8 people are under house arrest. FIR will be filed against those who are spreading rumours related to this on social media: Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP, Mathura pic.twitter.com/QHIeSUXcys — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2022

Apart from the leaders detained at home, an Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader was arrested on Tuesday while allegedly going to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the Shahi Masjid Idgah on the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex,

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's Agra region in-charge, Saurabh Sharma, was detained by the police as he attempted to approach the Idgah mosque on the complex, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Martandey Singh.

ASP Singh also informed that the president of the Mahasabha, Rajshri Chaudhary, and its treasurer, Dinesh Sharma, were not detained at their residences, and the police had no record of them.

On 6 December, 1992, "Kar Sevaks" destroyed the Babri mosque in Ayodhya.

According to the ASP, security has been increased in light of the right wing organization's announcement that it will recite Hanuman Chalisa at the Idgah on Tuesday.

Monday night, District Magistrate Pulkit Khare evaluated the security measures in place at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah complex.

The organisation had given a similar call last year but their plan was scuttled by the district administration.

(With inputs from agencies)