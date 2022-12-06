Mathura: Security beefed at Shahi Masjid, section 144 imposed. Here's why1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 03:39 PM IST
SSP, Mathura had said on Monday that no new tradition or ritual would be allowed to be performed
On Tuesday, section 144 was imposed, and security was deployed around Mathura's Shahi Masjid Idgah and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mandir complex, as the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had given a call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside the Shahi Masjid Idgah to mark the anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition.