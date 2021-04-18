Uttar Pradesh sees highest single-day rise of 30,596 Covid-19 cases, 129 deaths

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases as well as fatality count, with the disease claiming 129 more lives, while 30,596 fresh cases pushed its tally to 8,51,620.

A total of 6,50,333 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease in the state, he added.

With the 129 fresh fatalities, the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 9,830, the official said.

The count of active COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 1,91,457, he added.

Prasad also informed that over 3.82 crore samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the state, including more than 2.36 lakh in the last 24 hours.

Amid the surge, the state government on Friday announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday, which will continue till 7 am, Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

According to a statement issued by the PMO, during the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised about testing, the availability of beds, medicines, vaccine, and manpower etc. for the prevention of coronavirus and proper treatment of infected patients.

He directed the officers to provide all possible assistance to the public at the earliest, said the statement.

