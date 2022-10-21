This Indian state sees maximum disposal of real estate complaints2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 01:53 PM IST
- Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the lowest growth in RERA project registration at 22% in the past three years
Uttar Pradesh's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has bagged the top rank for resolving maximum complaints so far. The UP RERA saw as many as 40,559 cases disposed of so far - against a mere 11,596 cases in October 2019. Haryana comes a distant second with 20,539 (approx) cases disposed of, against just 2,480 cases in the corresponding period of 2019, a report by Anarock mentioned. Whereas Maharashtra RERA disposed of approximately 12,507 cases till now, it added.