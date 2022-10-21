Uttar Pradesh's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has bagged the top rank for resolving maximum complaints so far. The UP RERA saw as many as 40,559 cases disposed of so far - against a mere 11,596 cases in October 2019. Haryana comes a distant second with 20,539 (approx) cases disposed of, against just 2,480 cases in the corresponding period of 2019, a report by Anarock mentioned. Whereas Maharashtra RERA disposed of approximately 12,507 cases till now, it added.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, 1,00,949 cases, filed under the various state iterations of RERA, have been disposed of by the authorities as of 8 October 2022. Of these, 72% of cases (72,979 complaints) were resolved in the last three years, which include the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Still nowhere close to saturation effect but showing ‘real‘ progress, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act has been visibly fulfilling one of its key functions – resolving homebuyer grievances. As per official data from MoHUA, the respective RERA authorities of various states and UTs have addressed more than a lakh consumer complaints," Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said.

“While this is impressive, it is also true that there remains a big question mark with regards to 100% resolution," says Puri. “At the end of the day, RERA still lacks sufficient execution powers – a fact which the Supreme Court has also expressed apprehensions over. Meanwhile, the pandemic did not break the pace of project and real estate agent registrations over the last three years," he added.

However, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the lowest growth in RERA project registration at 22% in the past three years. In October 2019, the state had around 2,710 registered projects while the current number stands at 3,304 projects (approx), indicating that the primary focus in Uttar Pradesh has been on project completions rather than new launches, Anarock said.

Among the other Indian states, Jharkhand has seen the highest three-year growth of 855% in project registrations – from 103 in October 2019 to approx. 984 projects today. Tamil Nadu recorded an 828% jump in the period - in October 2019, the state had 1,154 projects registered under RERA; this has increased to 10,711 projects at present.